Many men are afraid to compliment women (at work). No need, says Japke-d. Compliments are very important, so stopping them is not an option. In this episode, Japke explains why compliments are so useful, which compliments are truly inappropriate, which compliments are actually insults, and how you can receive a compliment.

It’s also important to distribute compliments evenly among colleagues, says Japke. “If men finally started complimenting other men, you’d take all the sting out of #metoo.” And she advocates banning compliments on appearance. “It’s always like ‘nice dress’, ‘you have beautiful hair’ and ‘you look so good’.” We deserve other compliments!”

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leithen