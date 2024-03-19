Fiumicino, March 19, 2024 – Yesterday, a new electrophysiology room, equipped with the most advanced technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in children and adolescents, was inaugurated at the Palidoro headquarters of the Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital, where approximately 1,500 electrophysiology and cardiac pacing procedures are performed annually.

New Palidoro room

The electrophysiology room renovation project was carried out through the participation of the hospital’s technical services and allowed to update the equipment, equipping the Palidoro department with the most advanced technologies currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of associated cardiac arrhythmias or, to a lesser extent, cardiomyopathies, channelopathies and congenital heart defects. The office is equipped with a new angiographic apparatus, which allows transcatheter ablation procedures to be performed in conjunction with a three-dimensional polygraph to eliminate rapid arrhythmias and implantation of pacemakers and defibrillators.

The new equipment installed in the office allows for the integration of all the instruments used during the procedures (traditional polygraph for intracavitary electrophysiology, three-dimensional electroanatomical cardiac mapping systems and ablative energy delivery devices, both radiofrequency and cryoenergy). It is also possible to view video signals from all room equipment on one large screen. The new premises also guarantee full operation even during power outages.

“Thanks to the new space, with its innovative technology and the possibility of integrating all instruments, the electrophysiology and pacing activities of the hospital will be further improved,” explained Dr. Fabrizio Drago, Head of the Department of Cardiology and Arrhythmology of the Palidoro, Santa Marinella and San departments. Paolo del Ospedale: “The new configuration, such as the ability to monitor the monitors of all equipment on one screen, will increase the efficiency of processes by reducing possible complications, allowing for increased speed and improved quality of medical care.”

Electrophysiology of the Baby Jesus

Cardiac electrophysiology deals with the study and treatment of disorders associated with the electrical functioning of the heart. The story of Bambino Gesú begins in 1988, with the first transesophageal electrophysiological study in an adolescent with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, performed by Dr. Fabrizio Drago. Over the years, the work has progressed progressively from both a diagnostic and interventional point of view, gaining international recognition in 2002 with the publication of the world’s first cases of three-dimensional transcatheter ablation without the use of x-rays. in 2005, with the world’s first experience with endocardial cryoablation for the treatment of cardiac tachyarrhythmias, an alternative therapeutic treatment to thermal radiofrequency ablation, which sometimes leads to complications in very sensitive areas of the heart.

Currently, at Bambino Gesú, all interventions necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmic disorders in children are carried out. As part of the diagnosis, the hospital performs transesophageal electrophysiological studies at rest and during exercise, intracavitary electrophysiological studies and 3D electroanatomical mapping, as well as the implantation of subcutaneous devices for recording cardiac electrical activity (ECE). In the field of interventional electrophysiology, 3D transcatheter ablation is performed using radiofrequency or cryoenergy. Finally, regarding pacing, endocardial and epicardial implantation of pacemakers (PMs), implantable defibrillators (ICDs), and subcutaneous ICD implantations are performed.

In 2023, approximately 1,500 electrophysiology and pacing procedures were performed at Bambino Gesù. Over the past 30 years, 150 scientific publications have been published in numerous international journals.

