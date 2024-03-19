Hong Kong’s parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved a new local security law, known as the Article 23 law, which promises harsh prison sentences for crimes such as “treason,” “espionage” and “sabotage.” All 89 members of parliament, dominated by pro-Beijing parties, supported the proposal. An earlier attempt to introduce a local security law led to mass protests in 2003. Following this, the bill, which was supposed to be drafted under Article 23 of Hong Kong’s 1997 mini-constitution, was delayed for 21 years. Read also: Thanks to new legislation, Hong Kong tightens the lamb even more

But this time there were no major public protests. Restrictions on the right to demonstrate and freedom of expression have made it much more risky for Hong Kongers to take to the streets. China has tightened its grip on the former British crown colony after violent protests in 2019 saw the city’s population turn out en masse against a controversial law allowing suspects to be extradited to the People’s Republic, further deepening the rift between legal systems. China and Hong Kong would break.

The opposition was silenced

This extradition bill was withdrawn by then (unpopular) leader Carrie Lam after months of demonstrations. But the unrest was one reason Beijing imposed a far-reaching national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, which treats vaguely defined crimes such as “separatism,” “rebellion” and “conspiracy” in some cases harshly. even if they occur outside the territory of Hong Kong itself.

Read also: China passes controversial Hong Kong security law

The law largely silenced opposition in Hong Kong, with hundreds of activists, lawyers and journalists having since been charged or prosecuted under the law. They include such prominent figures as media mogul Jimmy Lai – publisher of the now-defunct Apple Daily – who was sentenced to lengthy prison terms, as well as former representatives Nathan Low, Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, who live overseas and on whose heads Hong Kong declared price.

Punishment for cases such as treason can be up to life imprisonment, but possession of literature advocating resistance can also mean several years in prison.

Complementing this is the National Security Protection Act, which has now been passed and will come into force on Saturday. Punishments for crimes such as treason, espionage, theft of state secrets and rebellion can be up to life imprisonment, but possession of resistance literature can also result in several years in prison. Punishments could be increased if authorities believe the suspects colluded with foreign governments or organizations. Like the 2020 law, parts of it also apply to crimes committed outside Hong Kong.

Confessional secret

Last week, another aspect of the law received a lot of attention: anyone who knows of someone’s plans to commit treason can be jailed for up to fourteen years if they do not report it to the authorities. An adviser to Hong Kong leader John Lee said there was no reason to exempt social workers or priests from this duty. Human rights groups fear this will put pressure on religious freedom.

The Hong Kong diocese then said in a brief statement that it recognizes the responsibility of citizens to protect national security, but the new law does not affect the secret of confession. Hong Kong is home to nearly four hundred thousand Catholics out of a population of about 7.5 million. This includes many prominent activists and opposition figures such as Jimmy Lai, but John Lee also identified himself as a Catholic during his 2022 election campaign, in which he was the only candidate.

Close the door

Critics say the new laws end the “one country, two systems” agreement Beijing and London struck to preserve Hong Kong’s own legal system for at least fifty years after the territory was handed over to China in 1997. But Lee, who later called the parliamentary vote a “historic moment”, rejected the criticism. “We must understand that there should be one country, not two systems, and that two systems should not be used to oppose one country,” he told the press afterwards.

Lee said the new law is “a stronger lock on the door” to protect Hong Kong from “black violence,” as the 2019 protests are officially known. Hong Kong was “on the wrong track” before Beijing imposed the national security law on the city, he said. Referring to the controversial Patriot Act in the United States, Lee noted that Parliament did not act overnight in drafting the new law: “The US government served 21 days after the terrorist attack on September 11th. [2001] have already developed their own national security law, our legislation took 26 years.”

Read also: The outflow of migrants from Hong Kong is large and shameful for China. “The Hong Kong I came from no longer exists”

Share Write to the editor