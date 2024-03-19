Honda: Luca Marini wants to raise his head again

Luca Marini is called to redemption after last place in the Qatar Grand Prix: Valentino Rossi’s brother, who has yet to become familiar with his new bike, looks to Portimao with hope. “We are developing the bike, working with Honda and collecting information on different circuits to improve.”

“Our goal is to find a better feeling with the bike to be more competitive. I’m curious to find out how Honda will behave in Portimao, a very different track to the one we started the year on,” explained Marini.

Joan Mir, thirteenth in Qatar, sees Portugal as an important opportunity: “There is a lot of work to do, but after starting well on a track that is not the best for us, I am confident that we can do more in Portugal” .

“It’s a track that I like and I think we have greater potential. I’m ready to work, ready to make progress and ready to have another positive weekend with the Honda RC213V.”