Fiumicino, March 19, 2024 – Endless queues and long waiting hours in emergency departments or public health facilities… exorbitant costs of visiting private specialists… Italian healthcare, as we know, is divided into these two “scenarios”, which Don’t make it available to everyone too often. Therefore, obtaining treatment and medical care for many citizens becomes difficult, if not impossible. But from today there is a third way: civilian healthcare. And this is what Medical Tirrena 06 offers in Fiumicino: an innovative service available to patients that we are opening together with Giovanni Maria Bonci, President of the Progetto Africa Foundation.

“We decided to invest in Fiumicino to separate medicine and patient care from public and private healthcare,” explains the doctor. Bonci was interviewed by Ruetir – and create an alternative for all citizens who cannot access it. And we do this using the Anglo-Saxon method, when there are large companies, but there is no owner: the owners are citizens, patients, and therefore recipients of services.”

But how is all this possible? “Patients become shareholders of the company,” continues the doctor. Bonci – with an investment of 100 euros, and then about 30-40 euros per month, they will be able to access all our services.”

Regarding the opportunities offered in Fiumicino, in fact,” noted the Foundation from Dr. Piero Amodeo, Medical Tirrena 06, offers a complete package of services, ranging from telemedicine to home care. If, for example, an elderly patient or a person who is dependent needs a blood test, we will send a specialized nurse to their home who will carry it out, take them to the testing laboratory, and then collect a report. and bring it back to the patient’s home. At what cost? 15 euros because the difference is covered by the African Projects Fund.”

It is therefore a citizen-friendly service with popular prices that will allow all residents of Fiumicino to have access to primary health care and beyond: “We are currently active in the city of Fiumicino and on the island of Sacra,” adds the doctor. Bonchi -. This will last until the end of the year as the project is in the pilot stage. But from January 1, 2025, we will launch at full capacity throughout the entire territory.”

But the innovations offered by the Medical Tirrena 06 do not end there: the structure introduces the concept of telemedicine as the medicine of the future. “We are working on the creation of the first Italian telemedicine center, where the service provides an application with which citizens will be able to receive medical care at home 24 hours a day: from 8 am to 8 pm the service will be completely free,” Bonci emphasizes. The cost of an overnight intervention is 30 euros per month.

Another important point is the use of artificial intelligence, which “absolutely will not replace the practice of medicine, but will be used to provide information about our services as it will be linked to the site, our social channels, so that the patient receives immediate and accessible answers.” for free.”

The uniqueness of Medical Tirrena 06 lies in the way I presented the services offered: “We work with specialists in every pathology, with the exception (for now) of nephrology. If we imagine that a patient is receiving a third type of care, we have to work in reverse: evaluate what we are not doing, because care must be 360°. All our services, as soon as you subscribe to the app (30 euros), will be available under a coverage plan with a monthly payment depending on your needs.”

Speaking about the future, D. Giovanni Maria Bonci is very confident: “Our goal is for many citizens to become shareholders of Medical Tirrena SPA, because this would allow them to receive medical care, participate in shareholders’ meetings and express their opinions. This is because the healthcare of the future is neither public nor private, but belongs to the patient: he will have to make the choice himself.”

Information Medical Tirrena 06 Address: Via Portuense 2482, pal B, ground floor, opposite the town hall of Fiumicino. Telephone: General medicine: 06 622 988 99, Specialized medicine: 06 96 74 1528. Mail: Medicaltirrena06@gmail.com (General medicine), s.medico@hotmail.it (General medicine).