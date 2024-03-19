Damiano Bufo lost his life at just 25 years old, the rescuers tried to do everything possible

A tragic fate for Damiano Bufo, the 25-year-old lost his life before the incredulous eyes of his friends, while they were all training together with motocross, as they used to do in those private lands. The very sad story happened in Bisenti, in the province of Teramo.

Last Sunday, March 17, Damiano Bufo was with his friends, all motocross enthusiasts. They were training for a race when the drama occurred. The 25-year-old was unable to avoid a chain stretched between two trees. The crash was fatal, the boy died as a result of the serious trauma he suffered.

They used to frequent those private lands for their training, now seized by the authorities. It was the friends, in disbelief at the dramatic scene, who alarmed the emergency services. An ambulance from 118 from Bisenti and an air ambulance from Pescara immediately arrived on the scene. The paramedics did everything they could to save Damiano’s life, but in the end they were forced to give up.

Investigations underway into the death of Damiano Bufo

Prosecutor Monia Di Marco ordered the seizure of the land, the motocross and the chain. The body is in the morgue of the Mazzini hospital in Teramo, it is not yet clear whether an autopsy will be carried out. The investigations are conducted by Giulianova Carabinieri agents. It will be fundamental to understand why that chain was stretched between two trees and who was responsible for the installation. The friends have already been interviewed by the police.

Damiano was originally from Bisenti, where for years he had worked on the family farm. He then decided to move to Pineto. He was known and well-liked by the entire community, which is now shocked. Many messages of condolence appeared on the web, published by those who chose to remember him one last time. There is also a lot of closeness to the family. “A huge tragedy”, the painful comment of the First Citizen Renzo Saputelli.

