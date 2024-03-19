A winter with many bronchiolitis in Italy in young children, caused by the respiratory syncytial virus without having effective weapons for now. “The monoclonal antibody against the respiratory syncytial virus has been approved by the European Medicines Agency EMA but not yet by our AIFA, while it would be essential especially in young children. When you are defenseless against the virus, we have no active drugs today against this virus and monoclonal antibodies are a fundamental weapon to block the infection. But the purpose of these therapies is twofold: at the time of diagnosis, but also in the prevention phase with prophylaxis because the monoclonal is able to protect for several months the child”. Making the point at Adnkronos Salute is Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, who today in Rome at the Ministry of Health promoted the event ‘The Healthcare I would like – respiratory infections’.

The timeframe for the approval in Italy? “We don’t know, there is the possibility of using the monoclonal on a compassionate basis but these are very limited cases. But – he warns – if we look at the winter season that has just passed, the respiratory syncytial virus has circulated and continues its activity especially in children but even in frail adults. This year too, several deaths and many hospitalizations have been recorded in children. Let’s say that there is a need to have these monoclonals in Italy too.”