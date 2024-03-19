In Italy, in 60% of cases the most activated insurance policies are those relating to the reimbursement of medical expenses

“Health is not everything, but without health everything is nothing”: Arthur Schopenhauer’s words are more relevant than ever, especially from a welfare perspective. In fact, according to a series of research carried out in the main international newspapers in the sector by Espresso Communication for Tantosvago, during the current year, taking care of the physical and mental well-being of individual employees will be the priority of business leaders throughout the world. The first confirmations in this regard come from a recent report released by Benefits Pro, according to which almost 8 out of 10 business leaders in the USA (76%) consider the so-called “health benefits” a priority because a healthy workforce is, at the same time , a happy and, consequently, also productive and efficient workforce. The trend also involves Europe: in this regard, here is Benefits Expert, according to which in the United Kingdom 47% of entrepreneurs will increase their investments in tools and services useful for guaranteeing the well-being of individual professionals. And in Italy? A survey taken up by Assinews highlights the fact that in 60% of Made in Italy organisations, the most activated insurance policies are those relating to the reimbursement of medical expenses.

Remaining in the Bel Paese perspective, further details arrive regarding the scenario described above from Tantosvago, a leading Milanese company in the world of welfare, which makes OKaring available to companies and organizations, a digital platform that allows individual workers to spend welfare vouchers in benefits relating to the health and welfare of their children and elderly dependents. “Health is a right and, as such, must always be a priority within every environment, including the workplace – states Matteo Romano, CEO of Tantosvago – The numbers don’t lie: leaders care about the health of their employees and, precisely for this reason, they take to the field every day to guarantee it and increase its values ​​thanks to ad hoc welfare centered solutions and tools such as health insurance that provide personalized and integrated programs or plans for staff. As a futuristic and extremely pragmatic organization, we make effective proposals in terms of health benefits available to businesses and local entities thanks, for example, to OKaring. Going into more detail, the portal is very useful for meeting the needs of parents with children of all ages or for those who take care of a non-self-sufficient family member”.

Following Romano’s words, further indications from the Tantosvago experts define in detail the main trends from a health benefit perspective that will characterize the current year. Remaining on the same wavelength as OKaring, the focus is on telemedicine which, during 2024, will be more accessible. Thanks to it, in fact, every worker will be able to consult their doctor remotely, without the need to ask for permits or make even inconvenient journeys from a geographical point of view. Another trend to explore concerns the so-called “menopause benefits”: this is because menopause as such generates related symptoms such as mental confusion and sleep disorders and, consequently, also has negative effects on work performance. One solution, already developed in the USA, consists in making rest rooms available to professionals to recover the energy not accumulated during the night. And yet, business leaders even provide forms of coverage for precision medicine with the aim of helping their employees, who, in order to be timely, want to receive detailed information to treat certain diseases in time. Last, but not least, there are mental health benefits. For employers all over the world, the need and desire to guarantee sector professionals such as therapists and psychologists to support their workers is increasingly growing to guarantee them support in case of need.

The 5 most influential trends from a health perspective that will characterize the world of welfare during the current year according to sector experts:

· Welfare vouchers used to pay medical expenses: as in the case of OKaring, companies provide immediate and convenient solutions to meet the needs of families;

· Telemedicine: technology is not only synonymous with the future, but also and above all with the present because it guarantees workers the possibility of consulting the doctor remotely;

· Menopause benefits: many business leaders, well aware of the consequences of menopause on employees, provide rest rooms useful for recovering lost hours of sleep;

· Precision medicine: in order to promptly identify and treat sudden illnesses or ailments, employees are offered forms of coverage for precision interventions or visits;

· Mental Health Benefits: therapists and psychologists will be increasingly present within companies at the invitation of entrepreneurs to offer support to those most in need.