The story of Gerson Navidad is a clear example of struggle and the long-awaited American dream that inspires many people around the world to try to reach the United States. Originally from El Salvador, this young man decided to share in a video on Facebook his difficult path to cross the border, looking for a better life away from the violence and gang threats in his country. All with the aim of meeting his mother who already lived in Los Angeles.

How did you get into the University of California at Berkeley?

When he was 17 years old, in 2017, he arrived at the United States border and presented himself to the authorities as a young unaccompanied migrant. Despite experiencing hard times in a center for young migrants, he obtained asylum in the country and was able to reunite with his mother in Los Angeles. Gerson faced the challenge of adapting to a new language and culture, but he did not give up. He learned English, continued to attend school and played soccer.

His effort and dedication were rewarded when he received a scholarship to study at the University of Berkeley in California, one of the most important universities in the United States, where he chose political science as a career. Gerson has become a symbol of improvement for his community and for all those who face difficulties, demonstrating that with effort and dedication it is possible to achieve great things.

How can I apply to a prestigious university as a migrant?

According to figures from the Office of Public Affairs of the US Department of State, the United States stands out as the preferred destination for international students. According to data provided, since 2003, more than 500,000 international students have studied in the US, and this number has experienced constant growth, approaching one million students in recent years.

The preference for the United States as an international educational destination is based on several aspects. One of the main ones is its wide and diverse academic offering, recognized for its high quality.

Additionally, this country actively promotes programs that encourage cultural exchange in international education, providing foreign students with an enriching experience that encompasses not only academics, but also access to a diverse culture, entertainment options, and the opportunity to explore a wide range of landscapes throughout its extensive territory.

What scholarships for migrants do different universities in the United States offer?

Universities in the United States may be the perfect option for you if you are looking for study abroad opportunities with financial support. In this country, many educational institutions offer scholarships for international students.

These scholarships cover a wide range of needs, including both partial and full scholarships. In addition to covering the costs of tuition, accommodation, health insurance and other essential expenses. Below, you will find a list of different international scholarships available for those who wish to study at universities in the United States:

1. Stanford University Scholarships

2. Yale University Scholarships

3. University of Memphis Scholarships For International Students

4. University of Minnesota Fellowship

5. University of New Haven Scholarship

6. Clark University Scholarships

7. The HAAA Scholarship

8. Boston University Presidential Scholarship

9. Berea College Scholarships

10. Cornell University Scholarship