Hamas applauds Putin’s success. The Russian leader is planning a trip to China

Vladimir Putin will travel to China in May for talks with President Xi Jinping. This will be his first trip abroad since his apparent election victory. Reuters reported the news on its website, citing a source close to the matter who said “Putin will visit China,” news independently confirmed by four other sources, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity. Two sources said his visit would come ahead of the Chinese president’s planned trip to Europe. The Kremlin declined to comment and China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh sent congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election. Hamas reported this on its Telegram channel. Haniyeh praised “Russia’s position in support of the Palestinian cause in light of the struggle to protect our people from Israeli occupation, one of the most important levers of US hegemony in the Middle East.”