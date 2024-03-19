loading…

The rampage of armed gangsters is getting worse in Haiti. A total of 14 bodies were found lying on the streets on the outskirts of the capital on Monday. Photo/REUTERS

PORT AU PRINCE – As many as 14 bodies were found lying on the streets on the outskirts of the Haitian capital after violence by armed gangster groups entered its third week.

Gangster violence has forced Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. International efforts have accelerated to fill the political vacuum in the country.

Local residents told AFP they did not know the cause of death of 14 people on the outskirts of the capital. However, the neighborhoods of Laboule and Thomassin, on the outskirts of Petion-Ville, have been under attack by what they say are armed criminals since dawn.

Witnesses said gang members attacked banks, gas stations and homes in the area. Gunfire continued to be heard in Petion-Ville in the afternoon.

“They came wearing balaclavas in cars, motorbikes, in their own ambulances, then they massacred the residents of Petion-Ville,” said local resident Vincent Jean Robert.

“I was riding a motorbike when they arrived and started shooting,” a motorbike taxi driver named Cadet told AFP, Tuesday (19/3/2024), adding, “We don’t know whether it was bandits or the police who were behind this.”

He suspected the victims were those who went out at night, looking for food for their children.

Amid the violence that broke out Monday morning, a judge narrowly escaped an attack on his home, a relative of the victim told AFP.

Haiti has been hit by an armed gang insurgency for three weeks. Armed gangsters say they want to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry.