The German Prosecutor General’s Office accused a former German Army soldier of having collaborated with the Russian secret services, it was revealed today in a statement.

The former Bundeswehr soldier, named Thomas H., worked in the Federal Office of Equipment, Information Technology and Support of the German Army.

According to the indictment, since May 2023, he contacted the Russian Consulate General in the city of Bonn and the Russian Embassy in the capital Berlin several times, on his own initiative, and offered to collaborate.

On one occasion, he passed on information he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a Russian intelligence service.

The accused was arrested on August 9 of last year and has been held in preventive detention since that time.

