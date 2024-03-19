The Trent Declaration on Artificial Intelligence: the text

Last March 15th in Trento, the final day of the Industry, Technology and Digital Ministerial Meeting took place under the Italian Presidency of the G7.

The G7 countries confirm as a priority the need for AI to be developed and used in an ethical way and in line with the principles and values ​​that underpin democracies, for the good of citizens.

The objectives

The Trento Declaration on Artificial Intelligence, which emerged from the “Hiroshima AI Process: The Way Ahead” event, highlights the collective recognition of AI institutions, organizations, developers, implementers and users of their role in the responsible and inclusive development of intelligence artificial.

These actors are committed to democratizing access to technology to ensure that digital is a global and inclusive development opportunity.

The declaration highlights the importance of AI adoption, especially among SMEs and the public sector, and promotes collaboration between governments and private organizations based on shared values ​​of transparency and accountability.

The essentiality of a collaborative approach to the ethical development and deployment of AI is recognized and the leading role of the G7 in international cooperation on AI governance is welcomed.

