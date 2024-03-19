Home Games

Here is a series of pieces, including Funko POP!, board games, action figures and more for the Amazon Spring 2024 offers.

The Amazon Spring offers started from March 20th to 25th, and for the occasion we are offering you some of the best pieces regarding Funko, board games, action figures and toys in general.

Star Lord Electronic Helmet

Star Lord’s helmet offered at a strong discount. This is a 1:1 scale Marvel Legends piece, inspired by the iconic Guardians of the Galaxy character. By pressing a button on the side of the helmet it is possible to turn on a red LED light, as well as activate the sound of the Electronic Helmet.

Odysseus said

For the Spring Offers, the famous board game is offered at discounts in a new format with 84 new illustrated cards and the possibility of playing in teams.

Exploding Kittens

Asmodee also offers the hilarious Exploding Kittens. It is a product that has obtained more than 200,000 supporters on Kickstarter, earning almost 9 million dollars in funding. The object of the game is to draw cards until the dreaded Exploding Kitten appears.

Harry Potter: A Year at Hogwarts

Players can experience a school year at Hogwarts School of Wizardry, competing with students from Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin to earn the most House Cup Points. Various competitions are offered, including duels, spells, magic exams and Quidditch matches.

Funko Pop! Harry Potter

Continuing along the Harry Potter theme, Amazon’s Spring offers also offer a small discount on the most classic Funko dedicated to Harry Potter. This is the number one piece of the brand’s collection.

LEGO Marvel Iron Man’s Infinity Gauntlet

The LEGO Marvel Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet buildable model comes with six Infinity Stones, a sturdy stand and nameplate. This is a way to remember and bring the most iconic moment of Avengers: Endgame into your collection.

Cluedo: Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition

Cluedo: Wizarding World Harry Potter offers the classic scheme of the iconic board game, allowing players to take on the role of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, Luna or Neville, to try to find out who disappeared, which spell was used and where the crime occurred. The variations on the board are interesting: players can move the wheels in the corners of the board to reveal secret passages, or to make the Dark Mark appear.

Pokémon Kinetic Pikachu Set

Mechanized Pikachu building set, including a buildable display stand with animated rock path. The set features a manually operated crank that activates the legs, feet and tail. In total there are 1092 bricks.

Playmobil Ghostbusters

The Playmobil Ghostbusters Ecto-1 features sound and light effects for 4 figures and their equipment, removable roof, opening trunk, 4 hooks for proton packs, ghost traps.

