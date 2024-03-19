If you’re still looking for a fun, colorful cycling shoe for your off-road gravel biking adventures, then you’re in the right place with the new Fizik Vento Proxy cycling shoes. Fizik presents the shoe as an affordable alternative to the top-of-the-line Ferox off-road model. Apart from the bright color, we see that the cycling shoes have a single BOA closure and multiple vents.

Orange, purple and fluorescent yellow

Let’s start with the color because that’s the most striking thing about this shoe. Physicist calls the color Coral/Purple, and it consists of a coral-orange base combined with purple areas and fluorescent yellow details. The BOA is black while the bottom of the shoe is mostly grey. The Fizik brand name is mentioned subtly on the side of the shoe. I love the bright color combination, but if that’s too much for you, the shoes are also available in black and navy. The latter color is combined with blue areas and pink details.

The shoes weigh 326 grams each. On the mesh on the top and sides we see a variety of ventilation holes that extend along the entire side. The Vento Proxy has an X3 plastic outsole and the tread has large rubber studs. In terms of stiffness, the outsole scores an 8 on a scale of 1 to 12. It’s less stiff than the top-end Ferox carbon outsole, but improves walking comfort.

The Fizik Vento Proxy is priced at €229 and is available in 23 sizes. You can see the other colors in the photos below, but if you ask me, the cheerful coral/purple color will really catch the eye.

Additional information via Physicist.