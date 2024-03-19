Rome, March 19, 2024 – “I didn’t expect it… but I hoped for it”: these are the words former Giallorossi captain Francesco Totti commented on the work of Roma coach Daniele De Rossi on the sidelines of the kick-off event. project Betsson.sport.

Two Giallorossi legends, a former number 10 and a former number 16, who gave so much to the fans on the pitch and still dream with them: “I didn’t expect Daniele to do so well straight away, but I was hoping for it. He has proven to be a great coach and I, like all Giallorossi fans, hope he continues to be at this level. “Roma are a difficult place and are showing their value,” commented Totti, who also spoke about captain Lorenzo Pellegrini: “After De Rossi it was difficult to find another captain, I have already said that Lorenzo is a real captain from Roma.” Now he is also physically healthy and can do everything.”

The former captain also commented on the upcoming quarter-final of the Europa League, where Milan and Roma will meet: “The Rossoneri are doing well, they have found 3-4 players of quality and quantity. It will be a great challenge, I hope Roma can handle it.” – said Totti. Milan’s European DNA? For them it will be an additional factor, but this is not the Milan of the past…”, concluded the former champion.

Regarding the future of Roma, Francesco Totti refutes rumors about the team being “sold to Arabia”: everything is not true. Will I see an Arab Rome? No, it’s not true, they told me,” he concludes. (Source: Adnkronos)

