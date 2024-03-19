Wine and electric cars: danger from China, Forchielli speaks

In an era when China rises as a global economic superpower, it is crucial to carefully analyze our trading relationship with this dynamic and rapidly growing nation. Italy, with its rich tradition and production of high-quality goods, is in a unique position to exploit the opportunities offered by the Chinese market.

However, the recent publication of a report on the import of wine (always an Italian excellence) into China, revealing a collapse of 20% during 2023, raises crucial questions regarding the stability and nature of this commercial relationship. So, while the import and export opportunities with China may be attractive, a question arises. Who earns the most?

Interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, Alberto Forchielli, an entrepreneur among the leading experts in international business with particular attention to Asia, the United States and Germany, has clear ideas. “The import/export relationship between Italy and China is totally unbalanced,” thunders the expert. “While Italy exports goods to the Asian country for around 16 billion euros, China sells around 57 billion, over 255% more than us,” he explains.

“Italy and China are totally different worlds,” he continues. “It will hardly ever be possible to create a synergy that builds important relationships that can significantly move the market. Italy exports around 520 billion euros of goods a year and China represents only 3% of this figure”, explains the expert.

These words are easily supported by the data. Just look at the difference in our commercial relations with the United States, which has always been the Red Dragon’s number one competitor. In 2022, Italy exported 65 billion euros of products to the States, while importing “only” 25 billion. In this case, therefore, our profit is approximately 160% higher.

But what, then, is the reason for such poor results despite the enormous opportunities? “First of all, it is a distant country. Too far. In fact, we have never had a history of immigration or colonies in Asia,” explains Forchielli.

“We are disconnected, therefore, but not only. The fact that our businesses are small also weighs heavily. It’s as if they have no appeal for their market. Plus they copied them all from us, so they compete with us,” she continues. “All of this”, he continues, “is a real shame as Asia, of which China is the heart, is the area of ​​the world that is growing the most, but also the one where Italy matters the least”, he explains he. “The only ‘passion’ of the Chinese towards Made in Italy is for what concerns luxury. Ferraris, for example, are very popular there…”, he continues.

And to say, as mentioned before, that even wine, among the greatest Italian food assets, is liked less and less in the Asian country. Just yesterday, Monday 18 March, the report signed by Nomisma found that in 2023, consumption of the alcoholic beverage fell by 20%. “The reason”, explains Forchielli, “could be the simple contraction in consumption, a rather significant phenomenon during the year, but there are also possibilities that the campaign on common prosperity, which advises against drinking wine and instead pushes citizens to focus on health has had its effects.

Speaking of cars, going into more detail, a rapidly developing sector is electric cars. And, in particular, China has managed to surpass the United States in terms of units sold (not only for “green” vehicles, but also motor vehicles). The clash between the two leading exponents of the sector, Tesla for the Americans and BYD for the Chinese, has in fact recently been won by the Asians. So how will the European market be affected?

“Chinese electric cars will put Western manufacturers in great crisis,” thunders Forchielli. “They cost almost 30% less and are excellent, they have nothing to envy from a qualitative and technological point of view,” she continues. “Most likely, tariffs will be imposed to enter Europe precisely to avoid ending up excessively burned by the competition”.

So, how is the Chinese economy doing? Just a few days ago, the good result was announced – above all analysts’ expectations – of +5% of GDP in 2023. “This figure, in my opinion, is a total lie. It’s completely false. Sales of Chinese multinationals are at a standstill in 2023, so it is impossible to have reached this goal,” explains the expert. “The situation is already different in 2024, as January and February saw a strong recovery in production. Although many analysts believe that it is not a sustainable phenomenon…”.

“The Chinese”, continues Forchiello, “continue to increase production capacity, but without increasing consumption, thus having to let off steam by significantly lowering prices and exporting abroad, causing our companies to go bankrupt and thus gaining important market shares”, he concludes.