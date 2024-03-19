Fondi, March 19, 2024 – On the night of March 17, employees of the State Police of the Commissariat PS Fondi, on patrol duty to control the territory, went to the house of a special security guard of Public Security Fondi, born in 1991, to conduct a ritual check of compliance with the requirements imposed on him The Preventive Measures Section of the Rome Court, to which he was subjected on February 28.

The subject, among various obligations, has an obligation to return home no later than 21:00, which, given the time of the check, he did not fulfill. At his home, workers discovered the presence of a relative, who reported that the relative had not been present since the previous evening and had not yet returned home. Having taken this into account, at the next 08.00 the rest of the flight squad members again headed to the supervised person’s house, where he had returned in the meantime.

Taking into account the violation committed, the person under special supervision was arrested, which was considered a necessary measure, given the seriousness of the fact, since, well aware of the requirements imposed on him by the Roman Court in the form of the above-mentioned measure of personal restraint, he deliberately decided not to comply him, without any reason and without even notifying the police responsible for his control of any obstacles to his return home.

His very extensive criminal training program, consisting of arrests and reports while at liberty, no doubt emphasized his dangerousness, which, despite police supervision, did not prevent him in recent days from failing to comply with the duty to return home and other violations of the same nature.

Having informed the competent judicial authority, he ordered that the arrested person be taken home under house arrest and kept there in his possession until the conclusion of the validation hearing with a very direct rite, which took place this morning in the Latina court. , where the subject who justified the measure of coercion was subject to the obligation to appear before the judicial police.”

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

