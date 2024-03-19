Fiumicino, March 19, 2024 – For the day 03/23/2024, from 05:00 to 08:00, CATAMARANS SRL requested temporary traffic regulations for the temporary closure of Viale Traiano at no. 27 to allow the launching of 2 boats.

To ensure the safe execution of the above operations, appropriate temporary traffic regulations must be established;

at Viale Traiano, building 27, 03/23/2024: The road is closed from 05:00 to 08:00.

You can read the full ruling here.

