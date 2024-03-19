Fiumicino, March 19, 2024 – from March 20, 2024 to December 04, 2024 in Via del Faro, between the 2 June Bridge and Via G. Fontana, to enable cable installation work to replace the 150 kV transmission line . by Terna Rete Italia SpA, appropriate temporary traffic regulations are required for the period of work.

speed limit 30 km/h; Parking/stopping is prohibited in the removal zone in the area affected by the works and road narrowing.

Click here to read the full text of the Decree

