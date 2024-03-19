Fiumicino, March 19, 2024 – From tomorrow, March 20, 2024, until March 21, 2024, the Municipality of Fiumicino announces the temporary closure of the section between Passo Buole, Via Col Fenilon and Via Trincia delle Frasche.

To ensure the extension of the fiber optics on the Trincea delle Frasche street, from civ.142 to Passo Buole and on the Passo Buole street, height Civ.213, the following temporary traffic regulations have been established: from 9:00 to 17:00:

temporary closure of Via Passo Buole from 9:00 to 17:00 from 20.03.2024 to 21.03.2024 in the section between Via Col Fenilon and Via Trinsa delle Frasche; notification of work progress, speed limit 30 km/h; lack of parking/stopping in the removal zone in the area affected by the work; marking a narrowing of the road, alternating one-way directions, an arrow to the right and/or left at an angle of 45°, using a traffic light; take Via Passo Buole north to Via Col Fenilon, attaching the obligatory left turn arrow.

Click here to read the full text of the resolution

