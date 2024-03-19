Fiumicino, March 19, 2024 – President Roberto Severini convened a meeting of the Fiumicino City Council on Wednesday, March 20, with many issues on the agenda. Among them is a proposed resolution approving changes to the budget forecast for 2024-2026.

Other important issues of local importance will be discussed at the meeting of the City Council. Prominent among them is the proposal for assessment and immediate measures to combat coastal erosion and wave landslide on the cliffs of Sacra Island.

In addition, two further relevant proposals will be taken into account: the first concerns measures to control wild boars, and the second requires urgent intervention to ensure the safety of the intersection of Via Rospigliosi and Viale Maria, in order to guarantee road safety and prevent accidents.

At the end there will be a moment dedicated to questions.

