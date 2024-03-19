Home

The Spring Offering Festival 2024 has officially begun. Let’s take a look at the best promotions on Amazon products.

Amazon’s Spring Deals Festival has begun. From now until March 25th you can take advantage of a whole series of discounts and timed offers on a wide range of products. The selection of discounted items is very rich and obviously among the promotions Amazon’s flagship products could not be missing, among which the promotions reserved for the various Fire Stick TV models stand out. Let’s see them in detail in this article on the best offers on Amazon products for Spring Offers.

Fire Stick TV: the different models on promotion

The promotions reserved for Amazon products for the Spring Offers offer various discounts which concern in particular the various models of the Fire TV Stick line. We are essentially talking about HDMI sticks designed to make your TV smart. We start from the promotions for the basic model with Alexa voice remote control up to the top of the range Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire Stick Cube which add support for 4K/UltraHD content to the basic features of the Fire TV Stick with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Let’s see the models specifically with their discounted prices.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Fire Stick Lite

The basic model of Fire TV Stick essentially allows you to make your TV smart, that is, it allows you to use video streaming applications such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, Rai Play and more, as well as other applications. There is also the cheapest model, the Lite, which supports, like the basic model, Full HD, but there is no Dolby Atmos decoding. The main difference between the two is the less powerful remote, called the Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Fire Stick 4K e 4K Max

Fire Stick 4K and 4K Max represent, however, the top of the range models of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick line. These models offer the best Fire TV performance, with nearly 30% more power than the previous generation, plus Wi-Fi 6E support. They both support 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos audio, plus Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, HDR10+ format. The 4K Max has a more powerful processor and 16GB of memory than the 4K, and is also the first to come with the Alexa Enhanced Edition voice remote, which offers dedicated channel buttons and a “Recents” button to access with a single tap to the most recently used app or channel.

Fire Stick Cube

Finally, the Fire Stick Cube model also supports 4K but has some additions. Only this model, in fact, allows a wired connection to the internet, voice controls with Alexa and the possibility of connecting the device directly to a decoder, console, webcam and more.

