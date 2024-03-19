Latina, March 19, 2024 – Fear of the night in Latina, namely on Strada Bavier, Via Nascosa. As far as we know, in fact the carabinieri of the Borgo Sabotino station intervened after two cars caught fire and caught fire. The fire department intervened and took measures to extinguish the fire. The Carabinieri Borgo Sabotino are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

