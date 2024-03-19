This morning’s episode of ‘Viva Rai2’ opened with a touching duet between Fiorello and his daughter Angelica for Father’s Day. The two, who arrived in a bright red vintage 500, sang together “La prima cosa bella” by Nicola Di Bari. The musical guests of the episode were the punk rock band La Sad, “model children that all parents would like”, who mocked amid laughter, surrounded by crests and studs of the three members of the band.

Among the first news of the press review, the elections in Russia and the recent comments by Matteo Salvini which sparked the controversy with Tajani: “Salvini says that the people are sovereign: when they decide, they are right. Except, however, when he decides in Sardinia and Abruzzo,” the host joked. “Salvini, bow to Putin. Be careful, it is not a bow at 90 degrees, but at 88, because at 90 it is dangerous”, he commented. Then Rosario listed who complimented Putin: “from Xi to Maduro, the alliance of autocrats supports Moscow. Think about these guys, not even the Avengers can beat them in the elections. Among other things, they created this new format where everyone signed up, Dittatori’s Got Talent”. Finally: “Putin celebrates his re-election in Red Square, among other things they chose the anthem: it’s Chocolate Ice Cream in Russian”, said Fiorello, starting the Russian version of the song brought to success by Pupo.

Returning then to the news of internal politics, the debate on Calenda’s support for the centre-right candidate in Basilicata is alive: “Calenda has left the centre-left. He stands here, then here, then there… the Qua Qua di Calenda dance! ”, said Fiorello. Who then launched the pre-election slogan amid laughter: “Everybardi needs somebardi”. “Conte to Calenda ‘You are not credible, your politics horrifies me’, they argued. A dissing like rappers and trappers do, or rather this is a Pd-issing”, added Fiorello amid Glass’s laughter.

Even the center-right in search of the infamous Campo largo: “We’re talking about the right, now they too with the Campo largo. There are these new loves, like Calenda who goes to the right, Campo-rella”.

Instead, on recent developments regarding Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy, it seems that the children have reached an agreement: “The agreement on the villas between the children has been signed, Macherio goes to Barbara, Villa Campari goes to Marina. In addition to Villa Campari, he also wants to take the nearby one, Villa Prosecco to make Villa Spritz. Pier Silvio, the son, instead says ‘Television? Difficult challenges, but we’re hiring’”, said the showman, who didn’t miss the opportunity to joke with the Rai CEO: “I know that Roberto Sergio is already sending his CV!”.