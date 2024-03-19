Fabio Leoni CEO Golden Group

Facilitated finance, Golden Group launches GoldenSync: the digital platform that helps businesses

Use digital, big data and artificial intelligence to make companies’ access to incentives and public resources easier and faster. These are the main objectives of GoldenSync, the digital platform launched by Golden Group, a leading company in Italy in the field of subsidized finance. The application involves the implementation of an innovative system for sharing information and documents between Golden Group and its customers, which will be able to increase production efficiency in the management of projects for obtaining non-repayable funds and contributions for businesses. On the one hand, therefore, it will make it possible to improve the quality level of the service offered by Golden Group, on the other, it will make it possible to simplify the relationship between the company and its customers. GoldenSync will allow you to increase company productivity and reduce application processing times, thus increasing the number of projects submitted by 30 percent.

“With the launch of the GoldenSync platform we optimize our internal and external processes: the saving of time dedicated to processing each project will allow our team to redistribute resources on activities with higher added value and our customers to achieve their objectives in faster times”, commented the CEO of Golden Group, Fabio Leoni. “We are talking about an innovative solution capable of facilitating collaboration, the exchange of ideas and perspectives between diversified departments and creating an increasingly dynamic working environment, compatible with a rapidly changing business context”.

The GoldenSync project, compliant with the Smart Specialization Strategy (S3) defined by the European Union and with the provisions on digitalisation, artificial intelligence and big data, is part of the development and investment strategy in new technologies that Golden Group has undertaken in recent years to make the sector in which it operates more efficient. Subsidized finance is the set of tools that institutions at European, national, regional and local level make available to businesses to encourage economic development, innovation and sustainability. Through non-repayable contributions, tax incentives, tax credits and investment guarantees, companies that request them have the possibility of accessing financial resources at more advantageous conditions for different types of investments at the same time.