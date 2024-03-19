loading…

Many hospitals in China have closed maternity services because there are fewer and fewer pregnant women. Photo/Reuters

BEIJING – Many hospitals in China have stopped offering newborn delivery services this year. That was reported by the Daily Economic News.

Economists are warning of an “obstetric winter” due to falling demand amid a record drop in new births.

Hospitals in various provinces including eastern Zhejiang and southern Jiangxi have announced in the past two months that they would close their obstetrics departments.

The Fifth People’s Hospital of Ganzhou City in Jiangxi said via its official WeChat account that obstetric services would be suspended from March 11.

Jiangshan Hospital of Traditional Medicine in Zhejiang announced on its WeChat page that its midwifery business will cease from February 1.

The closures come as policymakers in China are grappling with how to increase young couples’ desire to have children as authorities face growing demographic problems caused by a rapidly aging society.

China’s population fell for a second straight year in 2023 as low birth rates and high death tolls from COVID-19 accelerated a decline that officials fear will have a major impact on the economy’s long-term growth potential.

The latest data available from China’s National Health Commission shows the number of maternity hospitals fell to 793 in 2021 from 807 in 2020.

Local media including the Daily Economic News said the plummeting number of newborns made it impossible for many hospitals to keep their obstetrics departments operational.