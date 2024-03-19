March 19, 2024 – A large tree fell on Via Cristoforo Columbus in Rome, hitting two moving cars. This happened near Viale Asia in Europe. Firefighters and local police were at the scene. One non-serious injury has been reported so far. The section of the road where the pine tree fell was closed to traffic in both directions. Via Cristoforo Columba is a busy road connecting the capital with the coast of Ostia.

Source: Ansa

