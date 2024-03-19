Father’s Day is a special moment for everyone, including famous people, and there are many VIP new parents who are celebrating for the first time today. Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza were almost celebrating last year when they welcomed little Cesare on March 30, 2023. The little one is also the first grandson of Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker who wrote on social media: “Together with the birth of my daughters, it is the best day of my life”. In June 2023, little Anna Blu arrived, the first daughter of singer Nina Zilli and rapper Danti. For them too, the announcement came via social media: “She is beautiful and well”, wrote the couple on social media. The singer had not appreciated the spoiler on her pregnancy given by Fabrizio Biggio, live on Viva Rai 2, the program of Fiorello.

First Father’s Day also for Aria, daughter of the Dazn presenter, Diletta Leotta and the Newcastle goalkeeper, Loris Karius born on 16 August 2023. The couple has recently announced that they will get married in June. But the most recent (double) pink bow is from yesterday. Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller have in fact announced the birth of their twins: Penelope and Ginevra. The former student of Amici di Maria De Filippi shared a post on Instagram with the two little ones: “I’m in tears and speechless… I have too much to tell and nothing to add for now! Penelope and Ginevra are finally here and today I with I am reborn.” A few months ago, the couple announced that some small problems had emerged from the check-up, causing fans to worry.

Finally, there are also those who have become fathers but who will not celebrate for the first time. Among these lucky people is Filippo Inzaghi who on March 21, 2023 welcomed his second daughter, Emilia, with his partner Angela Robusti. The two, in fact, were already parents of Edoardo born in 2021. “The second miracle that your dad gave me. I love you my life”, the announcement of Inzaghi’s partner on Instagram.