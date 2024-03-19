Our anchor, our support… the love of a father is unparalleled, and every year Father’s Day reminds us how important it is to celebrate the affection that binds us to a father figure: an inestimable value that is difficult to express in words alone. . An unbreakable love that will always bind us to our father, even to those who are close to us and to those who, unfortunately, left us too early. Father’s Day is celebrated annually on March 19, a date that coincides with St. Joseph’s Day. Let’s find out why.

Origins

Father’s Day is a civic holiday widely practiced in some regions of the world, celebrating the father figure, fatherhood, and the social influence of fathers. The date of its celebration varies from country to country. In Catholic countries, since the Middle Ages, fathers have been celebrated on March 19, the day of St. Joseph, the adoptive father of Jesus.

His feast day on March 19 first appears in 800 in the Gallican martyrology written by Reinau, in which he is named Josephus sponsus Mariae (“Joseph, husband of Mary”). In subsequent centuries, Joseph was no longer known simply as Mary’s husband, but as a father, Nutritor Domini (“Nurturer of the Lord”). His cult, with which the Church traditionally associates the Feast of the Fathers, developed in the 14th-15th centuries.

Today the festival is celebrated on different dates, but in Italy it is celebrated on March 19th on the occasion of St. Joseph: the typical desserts that accompany this day are traditional, such as St. Joseph cream puffs, prepared fried or baked. However, in Naples the zeppola San Giuseppe is famous.

