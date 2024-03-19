farmers movement meeting (10)

“They are driving down our prices,” farmers’ revolt against Ukraine

EU states and the European Parliament agreed today to limit duty-free agricultural imports from Ukraine – eggs, poultry and sugar but also oats, corn and honey – starting in June, they announced in response to an outcry from the sector. The agreement reached renews for one year the exemption from duties granted to Kiev from 2022 but with “safeguard mechanisms” aimed at some sensitive products, we read in a statement from the European Chamber. Wheat and barley are not affected.

EU farmers accuse the influx of Ukrainian products of depressing local prices and constituting unfair competition. The text “provides for an emergency brake on poultry, eggs and sugar”, as well as “oats, corn, semolina and honey”, specifies the European Parliament in the note. The mechanism effectively limits the import volumes of these products to the average levels imported from the EU in 2022 and 2023, beyond which customs duties will be reimposed.

As Ansa writes, European farmers accuse Ukrainian products of being part of “unfair” competition, not respecting certain standards regarding in particular the size of agricultural companies or the use of plant protection products.

This issue is fueling anger especially in Poland, where in recent weeks disgruntled farmers have blocked border crossings with Ukraine, as well as Germany. To address concerns, the European Commission had proposed to renew the exemption from customs duties but provide for “corrective measures” that could be adopted quickly in the event of “significant disruptions” in the market, even if this only affects “a single Member State”. .

Last Thursday, MEPs voted en masse to ask for the extension of ‘capping’ to cereals (wheat, barley, oats, corn) and honey. MEPs also wanted to calculate the reference period on the average of three years (2021-2023). Agricultural organizations criticized the fact that the ceiling proposed by Brussels corresponded to the high volumes of the last two years, which caused the crisis. The ambassadors of the 27 then also opened the door on Monday to restrictions on some cereals.

In the final negotiations “the MEPs obtained a firm commitment from the Commission to act in the event of an increase in imports of Ukrainian wheat”, specifies the European Parliament. And Brussels will be required to act “more quickly, within 14 days instead of 21 days (as initially planned) if the thresholds for the activation of safeguard mechanisms are reached.

At the same time, work is being done to enable Ukrainian agricultural products to find their original markets to which the conflict had somewhat closed access” in Africa and the Middle East, so that they do not remain stranded in Europe, he stressed yesterday a French government source.The 27 had relaxed the rules for the import of Ukrainian agricultural products as a measure of support to Kiev after the Russian invasion launched in February 2022. Ukraine represents one of the main agricultural powers on the European continent.