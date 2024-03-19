loading…

Elivish Yadav was arrested for distributing snake venom as an aphrodisiac. Photo/Reuters

NEW DELHI – Indian YouTuber Elvish Yadav was arrested for allegedly supplying snake venom for use as a recreational or stimulant drug.

NDTV reported that the influencer, who has 15 million YouTube subscribers, was detained under the Wildlife Act.

A party he attended last November was raided on suspicion that snake venom was being used as medicine by partygoers.

Police launched an investigation and questioned five people on suspicion of snake smuggling, naming Yadav as an alleged party organizer and supplier of snake venom.

Yadav, who won Big Brother, India’s version of OTT’s Bigg Boss, denied all the allegations, NDTV reported. He said he would cooperate fully with the police.

Nine snakes, including a cobra, were recovered from the party along with 20 ml of snake venom.

Yadav has now been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, four months after he was first questioned, the Times of India reported.

The case came to light after a complaint from animal welfare organization People For Animals accused Yadav and others of recording videos with snakes and venom, according to India Today.

According to a 2022 research article in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, there are concerns about the use of snake snakes as medicine.

“Snake venom use is often seen at parties,” the study said, noting 13 cases of snake venom being used recreationally in India.

