Falling into Place by Aylin Tezel opens the German Film Festival in Rome, winning the Audience Award. This is the Italian premiere of Tezel’s first film as director, which takes us back to the 2012 Turin Film Festival when she received the best actress award for Breaking Horizons (Am Himmel der Tag).

Trailer for the German Film Festival 2024Falling into Place

The fourth edition of the German Film Festival, held from 14 to 17 March, was promoted by German Films Service + Marketing GmbH, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Rome with the support of Cinema Four Fountains.

There are four days of programming for the festival supported and desired by German Films in its 70th year of activity, which, for over 25 years, has promoted German cinema in the world and which has supported since 2005, with the Distribution Support programme, the distribution of German films in other countries.

The fourth edition was a great success: films and short films from recent German cinema production were presented, some of the titles premiering in Italy which aroused interest and positive feedback from the public. The jury that selected the films was composed of Cristiana Paternò, Mauro Donzelli and Miriam Mauti.

The film focuses on a romantic and painful love story starring Aylin Tezel together with the English actor Chris Fulton. Set between London and Scotland, fate will dictate the laws and revolutionize the couple’s fortunes.

Kira and Ian – two strangers on the run from their past – meet during a weekend on the Isle of Skye, where they spend thirty-six hours together full of hope and possibility; Having returned to London, unaware that they live a short distance from each other, they will only be able to find each other again after having faced and resolved their internal demons.