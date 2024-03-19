The third race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled in Australia on the Albert Park circuit. The first two events took place in the Middle East and saw Red Bull with Max Verstappen dominate unchallenged, while Ferrari confirmed itself as the second force, despite never managing to undermine the leadership of the world champions. In Australia, Carlo Sainz returns to the track after having to withdraw from the race in Saudi Arabia due to health problems, leaving the wheel to young rookie Oliver Bearman.

F1 2024 Australian GP schedules SKY, NOW and TV8

On TV, the 2024 Australian GP weekend from Melbourne can be seen live only on Sky and streaming on Now, with the green light starting at 05:00 Italian time on Sunday 24 March 2024. The recordings are broadcast on TV8 of qualifying and the race deferred, at 10:00 and 14:00 respectively.

Friday 22 March 2024 (FREE PRACTICES)

2.30-3.30: Free practice 1 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

6.00-7.00: Free practice 2 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

Saturday 23 March 2024 (FREE PRACTICES and QUALIFYING)

2.30-3.30: Free practice 3 (live on Sky F1 and Now)

6.00-7.00: Qualifying (live on Sky F1 and Now/delayed at 10.00 on TV8)

Sunday 24 March 2024 (RACE)

5.00: Race (live on Sky F1 and Now/delayed to 2.00 pm on TV8)

In Australia Verstappen is aiming for a third consecutive victory

Australian GP 2024, details of the Melbourne track

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is ​​held in Melbourne on the city’s Albert Park track, which in the past was the site of the opening race of the season. Since it was moved from Adelaide to Melbourne in 1996, the Australian Grand Prix has usually opened the season, with a few exceptions such as in 2006 and 2010, when the first race was held in Bahrain.

The approximately 5,278 km circuit features many corners and a few long straights, with the Grand Prix taking place over a distance of 58 laps. In 2022, the streets of Albert Park were resurfaced, introducing metal inclusions to improve tire grip on tarmac known to be smoother than that of other circuits.

The layout of the Albert Park track in Australia

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won the race in 2023, holds the lap record on the new track configuration in qualifying (1’16″732) while in the race it is held by Sergio Perez (1’20″235). Michael Schumacher, on the other hand, holds the record for victories in the Australian Grand Prix, of which 4 all in Melbourne, driving for Ferrari. Ferrari achieved a total of 10 victories, while McLaren took 11, making them the most successful team.

McLaren also holds the record for the most pole positions, with 10, while Lewis Hamilton has achieved pole position the most times (8). In terms of podium finishes, Ferrari and McLaren are both in first place with 26 podiums each, while Hamilton leads the individual standings with 10 top-three finishes.

In 2023 the Australian GP was won by Max Verstappen

It is notable that Red Bull has only won in Melbourne twice: in 2011 with Sebastian Vettel and last year with Max Verstappen.

