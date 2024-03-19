Evergrande accused of falsifying profits of 78 billion dollars

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande has been hit with an unprecedented fine by China’s stock market regulator, with a fine of 536 million euros and a lifetime ban on its founder, Hui Ka Yan, from participating in capital markets. According to the authorities, it was he who organized the fraud. In fact, the Chinese real estate giant is accused of having inflated its accounts by a total of 78 billion dollars in the two years preceding its collapse.

Evergrande has been ordered to pay a fine of nearly 4.2 billion yuan by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the South China Morning Post reported. In addition to the fine imposed on the company, Evergrande’s founder, Hui Ka Yan, was fined 6 million euros and banned from operating in the Chinese securities market.

The accusations leveled against Evergrande concern the manipulation of its accounts: the company allegedly altered revenue data by more than 78 billion dollars in the two years preceding its bankruptcy. Notably, the company’s main unit reportedly inflated 2019 revenues by about 214 billion yuan, or about $29.7 billion, by posting upfront sales and an additional 350 billion yuan in 2020 balance sheets.

The founder of the real estate giant, Hui Ka Yan, was held responsible not only for manipulating the company’s profits, but also for defaulting on debt payments leading to a significant loss of his assets, which had previously made him the second richest man of Asia with assets of $42 billion in 2017. The situation led the group to receive a liquidation order from a Hong Kong court last January, thus marking an unprecedented crisis for the company.