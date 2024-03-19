loading…

Interest in British citizens migrating to Israel is increasing. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – Interest among British citizens in migrating to Israel has increased sharply by up to 40%. In fact, conditions in Israel are still at war against Hamas.

This was demonstrated by London hosting the first Aliyah Fair in the last five years. Israel claims there is increasing interest in Aliyah among British Jews.

The event was attended by Israeli Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely and a delegation from the Jewish Agency. Participants receive information about immigration opportunities and assistance with integrating into Israel.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Sofer welcomed the participants by saying, after the outbreak of the ‘Iron Sword’ war, Israel has seen an increase in interest in immigrating to the Jewish state. “For the first time in five years, we are holding this exhibition here in London. I was pleased to meet many Jews who wanted to immigrate to the State of Israel out of solidarity and a desire to express support for the country during the war,” he said.

Why do many British citizens choose to move to Israel?

Sofer also highlighted Israel’s commitment to helping new immigrants. “We strive to encourage immigration and absorb potential immigrants in the best way through Hebrew language learning programs, rental assistance in the Negev and the Galilee, job placements, and programs for students,” he said.

Israel says it has seen a 40 percent increase in the number of immigrants from Britain since the start of 2024.

Under Israel’s “Law of Return,” Jews and Jewish descendants have the right to move to Israel and obtain citizenship through a system known as making Aliyah as part of the occupying state’s efforts to increase its Jewish population.

However, Palestinians who were forced from their homes during the Nakba of 1948 and since have not been granted the same rights, and most cannot even enter Israel to visit their land, let alone receive citizenship.

