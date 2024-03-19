loading…

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is actually afraid of going to war with NATO. He said Putin’s threat of a nuclear attack was just words. Photo/REUTERS

TALLINN – Estonian Prime Minister (PM) Kaja Kallas claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin is actually afraid of going to war with NATO. He also downplayed the Kremlin leader’s repeated threats of a nuclear attack.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) wants to avoid direct war with Moscow, which is the world’s largest nuclear-armed state, but has offered crucial support to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion two years ago.

Russia has repeatedly stated that if NATO takes things too far—or intervenes directly in the war—then Moscow will not hesitate to press the nuclear strike button.

“Of course, we have to take everything seriously, what he said,” PM Kallas told the BBC.

“He has long threatened nuclear war, but those are just words,” he said.

“He was very good at sowing fear in our society, really listening to what we were afraid of, and feeding into the fears that we had.”

He said Putin understands that people are afraid of nuclear war and is doing this to shock the public.

“This is a trap, a self-prevention trap,” said the Estonian politician.

“Because if we are afraid, then we start taking precautions – and this is what Putin wants,” he explained.