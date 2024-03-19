Among the main critical issues regarding ESG investments is the quality of company sustainability data, especially considering the enormous amount of information resulting from the new reporting requirements with which companies are required to comply. Critical issues that also emerge clearly from the recent European ESG Data Trends Survey 2024 study carried out by Bloomberg, on a sample of over 200 operators from the main financial markets in Europe and the United Kingdom. Among the results that emerged from the survey, compliance with regulatory requirements is the main priority that ESG data should address, a factor indicated by 35% of the sample. In order of importance, the second priority linked to the ESG data transmitted by companies concerns the achievement of objectives linked to climate risk and the goal of zero emissions, indicated by 18% of those interviewed. Priorities that for two out of three interviewees are at risk due to the questionable quality and coverage of the ESG data provided by companies.

New challenges in ESG data

For 41% of investors contacted by the aforementioned study, the main challenge in controlling ESG data transmitted by companies concerns content management. Furthermore, around a quarter of operators encounter problems in being able to connect ESG data to existing data within the company. The third crisis factor is compliance with reporting requirements indicated by 18% of the sample. Furthermore, 16% underline the difficulty of integrating data received from different data providers. With the introduction of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), a further increase in the amount of data transmitted by companies is expected, but at the same time the amount of data will grow. A massive increase that requires better integration and management of the data itself to avoid slowing down investments. How are companies thinking about managing the growing volume of ESG data? The study responds with these numbers: 38% choose to centralize data management, 32% prefer instead to have data managed by each individual company business unit, 20% are still evaluating the strategy to be implemented, finally 10% have decided to outsource data management.