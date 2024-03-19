It was the last interest rate in the world that was still in the red. Since 2016, Japan’s central bank’s key interest rate has been below zero, minus 0.1 percent to be precise. See you Tuesday morning. Then the Bank of Japan made an important decision that marked the end of an era. The prime interest rate will increase for the first time in seventeen years to a range of zero to 0.1 percent. Negative interest rates are over.

The reason for this is that the global wave of inflation, with some delay, hit Japan, whose economy for decades was characterized by stagnation and, in some years, falling prices.

Raising interest rates is the standard way for central banks to keep inflation under control. This will make it more difficult for consumers and businesses to borrow money. This puts pressure on consumption and investment and ultimately on rising prices. A negative interest rate (where you get paid when you borrow but have to pay when you save) actually encourages lending and therefore inflation.

The Bank of Japan waited a long time to implement a monetary reversal. Western central banks are raising interest rates from 2021. Central banks that also charged negative interest rates, including the European Central Bank, said goodbye to it in 2022 or earlier.

The Tokyo Central Bank, like other major central banks, aims to stabilize inflation at around 2 percent. Inflation in Japan rose after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine to peak at 4 percent in January 2023. faced higher prices.

Salary increase

Initially, the Bank of Japan’s board was inclined to view the wave of inflation – which was in any case much less severe than in the US and Europe – as a temporary phenomenon: global inflation would fall again, and Japan would follow suit. . But while inflation has indeed fallen—it’s now just above 2 percent—a new phase appears to have set in: domestic inflation, which has deeper roots and may last longer.

Domestic inflation is caused by rising wages. Last week, the industrial workers union, the nation’s largest, won wage increases of 5.28 percent at several major companies, including automaker Honda and electronics maker Panasonic. This is the biggest increase in wages in 33 years.

Higher wages often lead to higher prices: consumers are able to spend more due to their higher purchasing power and are therefore willing to pay higher prices. The multi-year inflation target of 2 percent is “close,” the Bank of Japan board said in a statement. The central bank estimates it is “highly likely” that wage growth will continue this year.

Economic malaise

Some structural inflation is good news for Japan. For years, monetary policy in Tokyo was driven by fears of deflation, a persistent fall in prices that could delay consumer spending (plunging the economy into crisis). Japan’s economy, a success story in the early post-war decades, has been struggling with substandard growth since the late 1990s when the property bubble burst. Meanwhile, the population was aging and the export industry faced great competition, especially from China and South Korea.

In recent years, the Japanese central bank has done everything it can to artificially stimulate the economy and inflation. He not only bought government and corporate bonds en masse to lower interest rates – the same thing European and American central banks did just a few years ago. She went even further: she influenced interest rates along the entire “yield curve” (from short-term to long-term government bonds) through targeted purchases and thus kept the entire curve at a controlled (low) level.

This so-called yield curve steering – an experiment that has drawn much interest among other central banks – was completed in Tokyo on Tuesday, although the Bank of Japan will continue to buy the equivalent of 37 billion euros of government bonds each month for the time being. The central bank’s purchases of stocks and real estate funds – another form of exotic Japanese monetary policy – are being thrown into the trash.

“Normal Monetary Policy”

“We have returned to normal monetary policy,” Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a news conference on Tuesday. The big question is whether “normalization” will continue. Japan’s new interest rate, at just above zero percent, is still very low by international standards. In the eurozone, the main interest rate is now 4 percent, in the United States – from 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Moreover, they stopped buying bonds a long time ago. The European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve have been mulling interest rate cuts for some time, although the time does not appear to be right yet as inflation continues to prove more resilient than expected.

In Japan, investors are speculating on another increase in interest rates. Ueda kept his cards close to his chest on this score. “If trend inflation continues to rise, it could lead to higher interest rates,” he said, without disclosing details about the terms of such an increase. Financial markets do have confidence in the Japanese economy. Tokyo’s Nikkei index, which has risen about 20 percent so far this year, extended gains on Tuesday. It is also a vote of confidence in the exit from the extraordinary monetary policy that the Bank of Japan has now embarked on.

