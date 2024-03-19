This year, Venezuelans must return to the polls to elect who will be in charge of the country during the next presidential term. Therefore, it is important that the population of voting age must ensure that their data is in order at the National Electoral Council. Review in this note from La República the registration centers that were made available to voters.

What are the registration and renewal locations for the RE for elections in Venezuela?

In this image you can see the registration points corresponding to the states of Carabobo, Coiedes, Delta Amacuro, Falcón and Guarico.

CNE registration centers.

CNE registration points in Zulia and Nueva Esparta were also made available to Venezuelans.

CNE registration centers.

Other registry locations are located in Sucre, Táchira, Trujillo, Yaracuy and also in Zulia.

CNE registration centers.

Other places where there are centers for CNE registration are: Apure, Aragua, Barinas, Bolívar and Carabobo.

CNE registration centers.

Guarico, La Guaira, Lara, Mérida and Miranda also have centers for CNE registration.

CNE registration centers.

Monagas, Portuguesa and Sucre also have CNE registration centers.

CNE registration centers.

Finally, the other states where locations for CNE registration were opened are Capital, Amazonas, Anzoátegui and Apure.

CNE registration centers.

What is the CNE’s 2024 electoral schedule?

After the official statement at a press conference, the CNE shared, on its X account, the following: “The presentation of applications will begin this March 21 and will end on the next 25; March and the electoral campaign begins on July 4 and will end on the 25th. In addition, he also published about the other dates: “The call for this process will be on March 5; the special day of the National and International Electoral Registry is from March 18 to April 16 and the preliminary cut of the RE that will be will be used on April 16”. In this way, the dates would be like this:

Call for the process – Tuesday, March 5Special Electoral Registration Day – from Monday, March 18 to Tuesday, April 16Electoral Registration Court – Tuesday, April 16Selection of members of subordinate organizations – Wednesday, March 20Presentation of nominations – from Thursday March 21 to Monday, March 25Electoral campaign – from Thursday, July 4 to Thursday, July 25.

