The rapper and indigenous activist Zara Monrroy denounced that because she was a lesbian, the Traditional Government of the Comca’ac Seri Nation, of Sonora, denied her a candidacy to occupy the position of ethnic councilor in the Hermosillo City Council.

The activist and cultural promoter accused the traditional governor, Genaro Robles, and the president of the Council of Elders, Enrique Robles Barnett, of telling her that her sexual orientation could “burn the people.”

“We have the right to be voted for and to vote, that is what the law says and a national pact that they made for women, the Electoral Institute and the Government, but they told me that I cannot participate because I am gay, that they were going to burn the people, our council He told me, that is machismo, it is gender violence and it is wrong,” he expressed.

The authorities of the Comca’ac Nation appointed Romelia Barnett as ethnic councilor before the Hermosillo City Council, but in addition to Monrroy, the young Victoria Adilene Astorga also aspired to the position.

The indigenous people and their fight in the elections

The National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered the parties to nominate candidates for indigenous and LGBTI people towards the presidential elections on June 2.

But just this week it invalidated 23 candidacies for discovering that the parties were not actually nominating members of the indigenous peoples of Mexico, where more than 23 million of the 126 million inhabitants identify as indigenous.

