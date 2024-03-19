The race for the White House is not the only one where the stakes are high regarding climate policy. In congressional and gubernatorial campaigns across the country, candidates also talk about how green the energy grid should be. Voters are increasingly feeling the impact of climate change after experiencing last summer’s extreme weather.

In the debate over how to respond to a warming world, Republicans are promoting a do-it-all energy strategy. They justify keeping fossil fuels in the mix to generate economic benefits and ensure security, reliability and energy independence. Former President Donald Trump has said he will try to reverse President Joe Biden’s investments in clean energy and expand oil drilling if he takes office again.

Led by Biden, Democrats talk about the climate crisis as an existential threat. Many of them are trying to adopt wind, solar and other renewable sources while gradually abandoning fossil fuels that promote global warming. Some Democrats in oil and gas producing districts are walking a tightrope: on the one hand, their party is moving away from fossil fuels, but on the other, their communities depend on that industry.

Last year, the United States adopted clean energy resources, energy storage, electric vehicles and emerging technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage at record levels, according to Bloomberg NEF and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy.

The transition to clean energy is unstoppable, but it could be greatly slowed by unwilling politicians, said Shannon Baker-Branstetter, senior director of domestic climate and energy policy at the Center for American Progress, a think tank. liberal court.

“What is really at stake now is rhythm,” they point out.

The United States is the second largest emitter of carbon dioxide, after China. The UN has said countries must cut their emissions by the end of the decade to have any hope of limiting global warming to the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal from pre-industrial times, adopted in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Biden wants reduce the country’s emissions by about half by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. State action is essential to achieve this, Baker-Branstetter said.

They compete intensely for another open governorship in Washington

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee is not seeking a fourth term after making climate action the centerpiece of his term and his quest for the presidential nomination in 2020. As in North Carolina, a Democratic attorney general – Bob Ferguson – promises do more of the same and at the same time grow the economy.

Ferguson said his goal is to make Washington a global leader in clean, renewable energy and manufacturing.

Republican Dave Reichert, a former congressman seeking governor, said Washington should be a leading state, but not at the expense of working families who can’t afford gasoline prices.

The Climate Commitment Law, enacted a year ago, imposes a price on carbon emissions and increases the tax on greenhouse gas emissions. Conservatives will try to repeal that law in November.

“This should never be a one-of-two conversation,” Reichert said in a statement. “Let us work together to explore any reasonable options without compromising the future we must and strive to protect,” he said.

The United States experienced its warmest winter

The United States, the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, experienced its warmest winter on record.

The average temperature during the northern winter in 48 states of the United States, between December and February, was 3.1 °C, that is, 3 °C above the average, “classifying it as the warmest winter on record,” said the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Eight states across the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast experienced their warmest winter, while temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico were near average.

This “persistent heat” caused a “continued decline in the ice cover” of the Great Lakes, in the Northern United States, which reached its lowest historical level in mid-February, NOAA highlighted.

In Texas, the Smokehouse Creek fire, the largest in the history of the State, which extended to Western Oklahoma, broke out in February and caused the burning of more than 430 thousand hectares.

Other major events included unusual weather patterns that brought heavy rain and snow to some areas of the West and caused high winds, flooding, mudslides and power outages in parts of California.

“The city of Los Angeles received more than a foot of rain in February, approximately three times the average, making it the wettest February in decades for the city,” the statement added.

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden referred to global warming as a “climate crisis,” moving away from the term “climate change.”

February, the hottest month globally

February is listed as the third warmest in the United States since 130 years ago, when records began to be kept, NOAA said. It is also the hottest February globally and the ninth consecutive month of record high temperatures across the planet as climate change takes the world into “uncharted territory.”

