Egypt heading for bankruptcy, but it is an opportunity for bond investors

Egypt is moving closer to default, but failure is nowhere in sight. Facing significant geopolitical turmoil, the country, as the world’s largest wheat importer, suffered the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which raised grain and fuel prices.

Later, Houthi-led attacks against shipping in the Red Sea led to a reduction in Suez Canal tariffs, which fell by almost half. Furthermore, the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip has had a negative impact on the tourism sector, which is an important source of foreign exchange for Egypt.

Thus, reports Milano Finanza, the United Arab Emirates has launched a multinational bailout initiative, pledging to pay an advance of 24 billion dollars for the construction of a resort the size of London along the pristine Mediterranean coast in western Egypt .

Cairo took the opportunity to devalue its currency, the lira, and loosen exchange controls. In response, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a loan package worth around $9 billion. In parallel, the European Union has proposed to allocate a further 8 billion dollars to support Egypt in this critical phase.

Egypt enters the bailout plan with a budget deficit of almost 7% of GDP and galloping inflation of around 35% per year. Paying 30% interest on its bonds has increased debt service to 60% of state revenue, Milano Finanza writes.

President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi’s government has taken a resolute approach, allowing a devaluation of the Egyptian currency by more than a third and raising interest rates by six percentage points to 27.75% to combat inflation.

This situation has created an attractive opportunity for bond investors, who can earn returns of more than 30% on nine-month bonds denominated in stabilized Egyptian pounds. However, at the moment, observers view this opportunity as a short-term operation. As Razan Nasser, sovereign emerging markets analyst at T. Rowe Price, says, “After a year we will be looking for signs of commitment to real structural changes.”

The currency float is breathing new life into an Egyptian financial sector that was all but in decline. According to Ahmed Hafez, head of research at Beltone Securities in Cairo, “Banks are starting to clear arrears and make loans available.”