Often low cost is not synonymous with quality and functionality, but this WALLBOX, for charging electric cars offered at a special super discounted price, on paper has all the characteristics of an advanced wallbox which is usually purchased at a decidedly higher price . This is the wallbox proposed by Osoeri, a Chinese company (Shenzhen Osoeri Technology Co., Ltd.) based in Shenzhen that produces a wide range of products, including e-bikes, solar tents, children’s games, projector screens and its own EV Charger system, a spectacular wallbox for charging electric cars at an unbeatable price.

Economical wallbox at a special discounted price

This Osoeri wall box, offered at a special price, is a charging system defined as “Type 2” (mandatory in private boxes in condominiums) compliant with the IEC 62196-2 standard; It comes with a 5m charging cable and a 1m power cable for connecting to an electrical outlet.

It is compatible with most type 2 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, has IP65 and IP55 protection which allows it to resist dust, water and even low pressure water jets. It also meets IEC 61851 | certification requirements CEI. This wallbox is also equipped with overcurrent, overvoltage, undervoltage and leakage current protection (type A+DC 6 mA); turns off automatically when charging is complete.

Three-phase Osoeri wallbox up to 22 kW with App for remote management

The charging power obviously depends on the size of the electrical system cables, whether it is single-phase or three-phase and the power installed on the meter; below it is possible to understand in detail the actual charging power based on the system and the on-board AC/DC charger integrated into the car. Through the high-definition LCD screen and LED indicators you can quickly see the charging status. The wall-mounted charging station is equipped with 2 RFID cards, allowing you to start charging your electric car with a simple tap of the card on the display without using the phone APP.

There is also a bracket for hanging the EV charger cable after charging is complete.

The only flaw is that it is not able to read the load on the current meter and, therefore, does not have the ability to automatically reduce the charging power of the electric car. If the loads exceed the maximum power, the home meter trips.

It is advisable to have it installed by a professional electrician, especially in garages inside condominiums and in condominiums where the CPI (Fire Protection Certificate) is required.

However, it is advisable to acquire other information and details that can help you discover all the features of this Osoeri wallbox before ordering it.

✅ CHARGING POWER IN TYPE 2 WALLBOX

This wallbox can recharge electric cars with both single-phase and three-phase current. In single-phase at 230V it charges up to 7.36 kW max and is the maximum power level in single-phase alternating current most used by almost all electric cars. Charging times are shortened by powering the wallbox with three-phase alternating current at 380V, 32A, 22 kW max; obviously the car must be equipped with a 22 kW three-phase AC/DC internal charger like most Renault electric cars or optionally other manufacturers. The charging power can also be managed by the App with the possibility of regulating the current from 1 to 32A. The charger is compatible with most Type 2 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. So you can improve the current safety and get faster charging speed than the original charger (actual working current depends on your car configuration).

The charging power of the electric car depends on the power of the system (first column on the left), and on the type of AC/DC charger installed on board the car.

Above, the diagram allows you to understand the charging speed with which this wallbox can operate, linked to the maximum charging power of an alternating current electric car. The higher the charging power, the shorter the charging time.

✅ REMOTE WALLBOX CONTROL WITH THE APP

The Osoeri wallbox can be managed remotely through an app and requires a 2.4 GHz WIFI connection for where it is installed. Through the “Smart Life” APP you can remotely control and manage the charging station, set the charging times (on and off) and program the charging duration, for example at night or at times when there is more absorption. The application also allows you to share its use with other family members.

The App from your phone allows you to manage the wallbox remotely

