Holy Week will begin on Sunday, March 24, being a vacation period for students and some workers.

As usually happens every year, the sale of airline tickets increases, as does their price. This is due to the large number of people who want to go on a trip this holiday week. However, there are some tips and strategies to travel without spending a lot of money, we share some with you.

The flight time is usually a factor that influences the price of the ticket, this is because trips that depart after 3 in the afternoon are usually more likely to be cancelled, making them cheaper for the brave ones who dare to experience this risk.

Sunday is the day that, according to travel agencies, is up to 16% cheaper to fly, this is because most tourists take advantage of Friday and Saturday to take the plane.

Sundays after 3 in the afternoon are usually the ideal days to reach more affordable prices and fly to enjoy a vacation.

We recommend planning your trip, researching the costs of the place you choose to visit, and having a place reserved to spend the night.

