Georginio Wijnaldum wants to be “honest” and tell “his story”. A football player from Rotterdam stands on the field in Zeist on Tuesday morning, shortly before the Dutch national team’s training. Shimmering earrings in both ears, small striped braids at the back and the occasional smile. Alternates with a stern look as soon as the questions become more acute and sometimes it becomes uncomfortable.

Before heading to Zeist, he wondered what he would make of his delicate move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq last September. He hasn’t talked about it yet. This will happen for the first time on Tuesday, during a press conference in the Dutch team ahead of training matches against Scotland (Friday) and Germany (next Tuesday).

He did not participate in the selection for three consecutive international matches – his departure to Al-Ettifaq did not improve his position in the Dutch national team. Apart from sporting considerations, this choice raised many questions from a moral point of view: Wijnaldum (33) is known as a socially responsible footballer, why did he choose to transfer to a country with a questionable human rights record?

He says carefully: “I think a lot of people have preconceptions about Saudi Arabia. If I say I like it and it’s fun, will people believe me?”

This difference in views is often reflected in the half hour he speaks. He said life there is “completely different” from what is portrayed in Europe. “Of course, people will now say: you live there, the country pays you, so you should talk about it. I understand why people think that.”

Superpower

Wijnaldum, a 90-time international and former player for Feyenoord, PSV and Liverpool, among others, is the most famous Dutch professional to go to Saudi Arabia. The midfielder is one of many star players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, who have made the move. Bringing in these big names is in line with Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become a superpower in international football. The country wants to host the World Cup in 2034.

Last summer, Wijnaldum was no longer needed by Paris Saint-Germain and had to leave. He “really wanted” to move to Feyenoord, where he made his professional debut in 2007. According to him, this was “impossible” due to the ten million euro transfer fee that had to be paid for him, plus his high salary. It might have been possible if he had given up a “big” salary, but “I didn’t want that.”

Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard called him and asked if he wanted to come to Saudi Arabia – there were no problems with money there. “It was the best option I had.”

Wijnaldum himself had “prejudice” and was initially “skeptical” about life in a conservative Islamic country. He heard about many rules, such as a strict dress code for women. Now he says, “I have a completely different picture now because I actually live there now and experience it every day.”

It is unclear what exactly he is experiencing. Wijnaldum says he lives in a “small” and fairly sheltered world in Dammam, a large port city. He knows little about the living conditions of Saudi citizens. Practices, games and the occasional trip to town are what his days look like. “I didn’t see how society works, what’s possible and what’s not, how gay people are treated.” homosexuality is prohibited there.

Death Sentence

His former teammate Jordan Henderson left Saudi Arabia after six months and now plays for Ajax. He couldn’t find his way and was miserable. The Englishman was known as a strong advocate for the LGBTI community and upon his return apologized to anyone who felt “offended” or “disappointed” by his departure to Saudi Arabia last summer.

These are not the words Wijnaldum is saying. Several times he says: “The living conditions are very good.” He had not read reports about the poor human rights situation. He is aware that the death penalty is used in the country (196 executions in 2022, according to Amnesty International).

His transfer in early September came at a delicate moment. Shortly before this, a Human Rights Watch report reported that Saudi border guards had killed hundreds of Ethiopian refugees trying to cross the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

“I hear it from you now,” Wijnaldum tells the journalist. “If I ask there, they will probably say: this doesn’t happen.” When it comes to the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, he says: “Have you been there? You should do it someday.”

Such as national coach Ronald Koeman and leading football director Nigel de Jong, who visited last month. “The coach can talk about it now, he was able to see what it’s like there.”

Wijnaldum, the Dutch team’s vice-captain, could benefit from the visit. He was disappointed that he was not selected again in the fall. Koeman kept the door ajar and did not rule out a return: he is very loyal to a player who was very valuable for his goals and helped in his previous period as coach of the national team (2018-2020). Koeman hopes Wijnaldum can still play an important role with his experience and dynamism. In two training matches, Wijnaldum will have the opportunity to play in qualifying for the European Football Championship, which will take place next summer.

Wijnaldum initially had a “difficult time” in Saudi Arabia when it came to football. “The experience is different, I had to get used to it.” Duels usually attract only a few thousand spectators. He compares the level of competition in Saudi Arabia to the Dutch Eredivisie. “The real picture is not that you go out there and think, ‘I’m going to line my pockets and drive the ball.’

According to him, more is expected of him. His role in Saudi Arabia extends beyond Al Ettifaq, where he has been captain since Henderson’s departure. He is involved in the “development” of competitions. “In my opinion, there is a need to change the culture a little bit, to create a first-class sports climate.”

Shortly before this, he said in a diplomatic tone: “We can often say from a distance: this must be better, this must be better, but if you really want it, it is better to change it in the country itself.” “

Share Write to the editor