Ducati: Aleix Espargaró without half measures on Marc Marquez: “One plus one equals two”

Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaró in an interview with MotoSprint gave his first assessment of the MotoGP World Championship after the race in Qatar, the first of the season. On his ambitions: “The goal is to finish in the ‘top 3’ of the World Championship. We have been close in the last two years, I hope this is the right year”

Espargaró identified the three riders with whom he will have to deal most, all Ducatisti: “Bagnaia is at a much higher level than people think, because winning two consecutive titles with the competition that exists is very difficult. He’s the man to beat”.

Then his “friend” Jorge Martin: “He has shown very high speed from the last part of the 2023 season until now, he will also be the man to beat.”

And then Marc Marquez, making his debut with the Gresini team: “He has everything to win, he is undoubtedly the most talented rider in the championship, with the best bike on the grid… one plus one equals two.”