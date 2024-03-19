“You can say that it was an oasis here, and now… dry,” laments the dismayed fisherman Agustín García, standing in front of the deserted lagoon of Zumpango, north of Mexico City.

The lack of water in Zumpango is one of the many symptoms of the water crisis that affects the country, including the capital and its suburbs, where some 20 million people live.

Two whirlwinds of dust cross what was once a large lagoon, where abandoned boats lie.

García, 55, says he is “devastated” by the panorama left by the drought. He remembers when he could catch kilos of mojarras and carp here.

“I have relatives who were fishermen here, they already had to go to the other side (the United States) to look for the best living conditions there.”

A dozen pumps have been installed in that same area to extract water from wells, according to residents and other official sources.

“Let them leave a well to fill our lagoon,” García pleads. “No to water theft. The water is ours”, is written in red on a wall very close to the desert reservoir.

Conagua, the authority responsible for the issue, has not responded to requests for information about said work.

According to national media, nine 300-meter-deep wells are being drilled at the site, which will serve to supply water to Mexico City, where shortages have been felt since the beginning of the year.

“It is ironic that on this side it is completely dry, like a desert, and that on the other side they are digging water wells. If there is water to take to other places, why is there no water on this side of the lagoon?” commented biodiversity specialist Rosaura Álvarez to national media.

Day zero?

Several neighborhoods in the capital are plagued by constant water cuts. The delivery of liquid in trucks has multiplied and some residents have installed huge water tanks or built cisterns to store it.

The year 2023 was the driest recorded in Mexico since 1941, with a rainfall deficit of more than 20% “below the average” recorded between 1941 and 2020, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The drought decreased the levels of the dams that feed the Cutzamala system, which provides 25% of the water in the Valley of Mexico. The system is currently at a critical level of 38% of its capacity, compared to 46% a year ago and 70% of average storage, according to official figures.

In November a cut in supply was announced because, if not done, the Cutzamala would run out of water towards the end of June.

In the midst of the campaign towards the general elections on June 2, opponents and some media warn about the imminent arrival of “day zero” in which the megacity would run out of water, something that the authorities deny.

In addition to climate change, the water crisis in the megalopolis is caused by large leaks due to outdated pipes.

“In Mexico City, rapid urbanization and careless management of our water resources have us at a critical point,” says academic Juan Manuel Núñez, from the Universidad Iberoamericana, in a note he published in January.

The rainy season begins at the end of May and temperatures are above the average usually recorded at this time, around 30ºC.

Already in 2022, Monterrey, a city with about 5.4 million inhabitants, experienced its most severe water shortage crisis. The shortage forced the state and federal governments to build a new dam against the clock that is expected to operate this year.

Campaign theme

The presidential candidates have made the water shortage in the capital a central issue of the campaign.

Xóchitl Gálvez promised to treat “100% of the wastewater,” as is the case in Los Angeles and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Claudia Sheinbaum proposed that water be recognized as a resource of the nation in the Constitution, and opposes new concessions to the private sector.

In the State of Michoacán, the natural lake of Cuitzeo, one of the largest in the country (about 300 km2), has dried up more than half of its surface (up to 70% according to certain sources).

“If there is no lake, there is no life,” commented Rafael Vázquez, a fisherman from the community of La Mina, and highlighted that more than 140 families in that town depend on fishing.

Deforestation in the region and the construction of roads that have divided the lake also explain its current state, explains academic Rafael Trueba.

The water levels in the rivers and lakes of Chiapas are part of the problems faced by agricultural producers and day laborers in the region. EFE Crime and drought damage coffee production in Chiapas

Farmers and authorities on the Mexico-Guatemala border warn of an 80% drop in the last two years of Mexican and Central American day laborers in coffee and sugarcane crops because they prefer to migrate to the United States amid the violence and drought that affects to the region.

Ismael Gómez Coronel, president of the Union of Independent Coffee Producers, assured that “80% of the population has migrated from the rural population of Tapachula and Soconusco”, on the southern edge of Mexico.

“To such a degree that we have run out of labor, there is none, mainly in the coffee farms that previously needed Guatemalan day laborers. There were farms that occupied between three thousand and four thousand people per harvest,” commented the agricultural leader in an interview.

Gómez Coronel warned that producers face “a serious situation” because coffee producers now have to harvest the grain by hand, which influences the increase in prices, while farmers leave because salaries are not enough.

“Today, Guatemalans have to migrate to the United States, the exchange rate does not suit them, the daily wage is cheaper here than there, there are many situations, such as Mexican day laborers also emigrating,” he noted.

The scourge of violence and drought

The agricultural leader highlighted that in the Sierra Madre regions of Chiapas, the climate of insecurity and organized crime conflicts have affected coffee production.

The phenomenon reflects the growing dispute between criminal groups in Chiapas, where just in February violence forced Christian churches to close in at least 10 municipalities.

While, at the end of January, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador admitted that there are organized crime clashes in the archaeological zones of Bonampak and Yaxchilán, where some of the main Mayan ruins on the southern border are located.

On the other hand, the climate crisis and drought caused coffee farmers in Chiapas, with the highest production, to lose 25% to 30% of their harvest in 2023, according to Argelio Díaz Jiménez, president of the Coffee Producers Cooperative ( Coopcafé).

Families make their own harvest

Jorge Aguilar Reyna, territorial coordinator of the government program Sembrando Vida in Tapachula, indicated that historically 50,000 workers are hired during the sugarcane, coffee, soybean and banana harvest season.

Now, he commented, they estimate between 10,000 and 30,000 migrants, so in the case of coffee and family farming, the family itself and the communities harvest.

“Historically there is a very strong relationship and an agreement between Mexico and Guatemala to allow the crossing of day laborers during the harvest season, derived from the fact that we are the eighth largest district (in the country),” he commented.

“There are 300 thousand hectares of very important and strategic systems and products such as coffee, cocoa, banana, sugarcane and soybeans, which require agricultural labor and there are conditions for them to work,” he added.

However, he cited that in the last two years the number of day laborers dedicated to cutting cane and coffee has decreased by up to 80%, according to data from the National Migration Institute (INM).

He explained that the day laborers who come to work in Tapachula are usually from Honduras, Guatemala and the upper part of the Sierra de San Cristóbal de las Casas, Comitán and Motozintla, in Chiapas, who come down for a few months and return to their communities.

Private pipes steal liquid

The huachicoleo or theft of water that occurs in public wells and in the primary network is a serious problem; The Water Secretariat of the State of Mexico estimates that private pipes are stolen at more than three cubic meters per second, so combating this phenomenon “we see as a priority,” stated its owner, Pedro Moctezuma Barragán.

The agency has detected the exclusive use of municipal wells by private pipes that sell the tributary and do not distribute it for free in neighborhoods affected by the reduction of the Cutzamala System, which has also been reported by neighbors affected by the water crisis.

The location and operation of wells is part of a study carried out by the Mexican Water Secretariat, because “we aspire for the wells to be models, accompanied by water houses that can make the distribution in situ, instead of being prey to pipes. , which sometimes distribute water for free but many times not,” he said.

