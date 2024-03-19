Donald Trump’s lawyers told a New York appeals court on Monday that it is impossible for him to post bail to cover the full amount of a $454 million civil fraud judgment while the former president appeals the decision.

In court papers, the former president’s attorneys wrote that “obtaining an appeal bond in the full amount” of the sentence “is not possible given the circumstances presented.”

Trump’s lawyers asked the state’s intermediate appeals court to overturn an earlier ruling requiring Trump to post bail covering the full amount to stop his application while he appeals the ruling in the New York attorney general’s lawsuit. Letitia James.

With interest, Trump owes $456.8 million. In total, he and his co-defendants, including his company, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. and other executives, owe $467.3 million. To obtain bail, they are required to post collateral worth $557 million, Trump’s lawyers said.

Trump is appealing Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling in February that he, his company and top executives, including his children, planned for years to deceive banks and insurers by inflating his wealth in financial statements used to guarantee loans and close deals.

Among other sanctions, the judge imposed strict limitations on the ability of the family company, the Trump Organization, to do business.

Trump has until March 25 to pay the judgment or obtain a stay preventing the execution while he appeals. James, a Democrat, has said she will seek to seize some of Trump’s assets if he cannot pay.

The state prosecutor’s office declined to comment Monday on Trump’s inability to obtain bail.

In a court filing last week, Deputy Attorney General Dennis Fan wrote that full bail was necessary, in part, because Trump’s lawyers “have never demonstrated that Mr. Trump’s liquid assets — which can fluctuate over time — will be sufficient to satisfy the full amount of this judgment upon appeal.”

Trump’s lawyers asked the intermediate appeals court to consider oral arguments on his request, and preemptively asked for permission to appeal an unfavorable outcome to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

Trump maintains that his wealth is several billion dollars and confirmed last year that he had about 400 million in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

