Not only has 2023 been a record year for Verstappen, Formula 1 has also had a good year as an organization. Okay, the racing was more often boring than it was interesting, but the motorsport class did record the biggest profits in the history of the sport. According to the German Auto, Motor und Sport, Formula 1 made a profit of $3.222 billion in 2023. This is approximately 2.969 billion euros. Even under the leadership of Bernie Ecclestone, it was never possible to capture so many ice floes.

For the second year in a row, Formula 1 breaks the record for the highest revenue in 365 days. In 2022, profits amounted to $2.573 billion (approx. €2.4 billion). Now another half a billion will be added to this. Income mainly comes from television rights money, registration fees from Formula 1 teams and, of course, sponsors.

What percentage of profits goes to Formula 1 teams?

The Formula 1 teams can of course enjoy the success of the racing series, they get a big piece. But the Formula 1 management entered into a somewhat interesting agreement with the teams. The percentage that horse racing receives depends on the profits. It sounds logical, but the more money comes in, the less percentage the Formula 1 teams receive. For example, in 2021, teams were allowed to share at least 66 percent of profits. This year it is 63 percent. Despite this, more than half still goes to racing teams.

The percentage of profits that will go to Formula 1 racing teams will be approximately 1.12 billion euros in 2023. In fairness, each team would receive approximately 112 million euros, but this is impossible. Firstly, payments to teams are made based on the results of the Constructors’ Championship. Plus, there are all sorts of other agreements that give some teams a bigger piece of the pie. Thus, Ferrari managed to secure a pleasant bonus for itself. So they get more. Hm?

Ferrari deserves better thanks to Bernie Ecclestone

Some time ago, the brand threatened to leave Formula 1. To prevent Ferrari’s departure, then Formula 1 director Bernie Ecclestone offered the team an additional bonus from Maranello. “Okay, then we’ll stay for a while,” was Ferrari’s response. Thus, Ecclestone ensured that Ferrari stayed. Or did Ferrari always plan to stay, but found a way to make extra millions? If you know, then you can tell…

F1 profit distribution between teams in 2023

TeamRevenueFerrari€191 millionRed Bull Racing€169 millionMercedes€164 millionMcLaren€107 millionAlpine€96 millionAston Martin€93 millionWilliams€89 millionRacing Bulls€73 millionSauber€68 millionHaas€64 million